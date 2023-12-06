 Contact Us

Times Square hosts festivities for World Turkish Coffee Day

The annual Word Turkish Coffee Day was celebrated in the famed Times Square in New York City.

The Tuesday event, organized by the Federation of Turkish American Associations (TADF) and the Turkish Coffee Lady Foundation, was attended by representatives of civil society organizations and members of the Turkish American community.
