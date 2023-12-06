Times Square hosts festivities for World Turkish Coffee Day

The Tuesday event, organized by the Federation of Turkish American Associations (TADF) and the Turkish Coffee Lady Foundation, was attended by representatives of civil society organizations and members of the Turkish American community. The program, featuring speeches by TADF head Gulay Aydemir and Gizem Salcigil White, head of the Turkish Coffee Lady Foundation, showcased posters of Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk by Microart artist Hasan Kale. Additionally, a dance performance prepared by Muge Sydorovych and Victor Sydorovych, who have been part of famed Turkish dance group Fire of Anatolia, was presented. Turkish coffee was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Dec. 5, 2013. Since then, World Turkish Coffee Day has been celebrated every year. It is celebrated to promote Türkiye's 500-year-old coffee culture and its significant historical value while building cultural bonds. In the US, following Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's declaration of Dec. 5 as Turkish Coffee Day in 2020, New York Mayor Eric Adams last year also declared this date World Turkish Coffee Day in the Big Apple.