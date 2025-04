Thousands rally across Türkiye against Israel’s attacks on Gaza

Hundreds gathered on Sunday at Beyazıt Square in Istanbul for a march that the Turkish non-governmental organization the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation had called for days in advance to draw attention to Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, which have claimed thousands of lives.

