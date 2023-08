Thousands of mourners bid farewell at Sinéad O’Connor’s funeral in Ireland

Renowned Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor was laid to rest on Tuesday, August 8, after her passing at the age of 56 in her London home. The streets of her hometown, Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland, were filled with thousands of fans and mourners who came to honor her memory and pay their respects.

