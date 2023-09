The U.S. officially at a loss:Global catastrophe looms ahead

As the conflict in Ukraine rages on, despite all warnings from the United States, Russian President Putin and North Korean leader met, marking a historic summit that the U.S. couldn't prevent.Warnings of impending global catastrophe have now come from the United Kingdom, adding to the growing concerns about the implications of these geopolitical developments.

Agencies and A News / World Published 14.09.2023 10:33 Share This Album





Subscribe