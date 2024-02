Syrian artist draws a solidarity graffiti for Maraş quake victims

Aziz Esmer, the renowned graffiti artist from Idlib, is known for his powerful depictions of significant global events on the walls of shattered structures. Recently, he created a solidarity graffiti in support of those affected by the earthquakes that struck Kahramanmaraş on February 6th last year.

Agencies and A News / World Published 05.02.2024 15:57





