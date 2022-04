Satellite images taken weeks ago show bodies of civilians on Bucha streets

Maxar Technologies provided nine images taken of Bucha on March 18, 19 and 31 to Reuters. At least four of the images appear to show bodies on one of the town's roads, Yablonska Street. The city was occupied by Russian forces until about March 30.

Published 05.04.2022 15:00 Share This Album





Subscribe