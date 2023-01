Russian leader Vladimir Putin celebrates Orthodox Christmas alone at Kremlin church

Russian President Vladimir Putin has celebrated the first Orthodox Christmas since his army invaded Ukraine on the grounds of the Kremlin. Photos and footage circulated by Russian state media on Saturday show the 70-year-old standing alone, in the presence only of church attendants, in the Cathedral of the Annunciation.

Agencies and A News / World Published 07.01.2023 14:38 Share This Album





Subscribe