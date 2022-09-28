Rioters set 24 cars on fire in French town of Alençon

Rioters in France set fire to at least 24 cars in Alençon, in Normandy, after violent clashes with police. Police arrested two people in a car in a part of the town with a higher crime rate on Tuesday, broadcaster BFMTV reported on Wednesday, citing the police. The passenger was wanted on a warrant, while the driver resisted the police and started the fighting, the police said. Later in the evening, dozens of people set fire to cars and rubbish bins, destroyed bus stops and threw fireworks at the police. No one was injured but the fire brigade was only able to reach the areas on fire after the police brought in reinforcements. The rioters blocked access roads with overturned cars, Ouest France newspaper reported. Residents rushed to bring their cars to safety. This is not the first time that fighting and rioting has broken out in the area, after a police crackdown on drug dealers. Police said the drug dealers incited the violence in order to intimidate officials. No arrests were made on Tuesday night.