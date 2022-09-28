 Contact Us

Rioters set 24 cars on fire in French town of Alençon

Police arrested two people in a car in a part of the town with a higher crime rate on Tuesday, broadcaster BFMTV reported on Wednesday, citing the police.

Published 28.09.2022 15:44
Rioters in France set fire to at least 24 cars in Alençon, in Normandy, after violent clashes with police.
