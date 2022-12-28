 Contact Us

Rare hail brings winter white to desert hotspot Kuwait

"We have not seen so much hail during the winter season in 15 years," Muhammad Karam, a former director of Kuwait's meteorological department, told AFP.

Published 28.12.2022
Kuwait, one of the hottest countries on Earth, has been hit by a rare hail storm that delighted children and their parents, with images of the winter white shared widely on social media Wednesday.
