 Contact Us

Questions swirl after China's former leader Hu leaves event

The speculation ran from a health crisis to an attempted protest by the 79-year-old former leader, or a political purge by current President Xi Jinping. Xi has previously gone after retired officials on, though never one as high-ranking as Hu. China's tightly controlled state media didn't report the incident, but the official Xinhua News Agency several hours later &mdash; as speculation raged overseas &mdash; that Hu was in poor health and needed to rest.

AP / World
Published 23.10.2022 13:14
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
The twice-a-decade congress of China's ruling Communist Party is a tightly choreographed event. So when former Chinese President Hu Jintao was guided off stage without explanation Saturday — as the world's media looked on — questions spilled forth.
Roterdam police disperse Quran burning rally planned by Islamophobic group Pegida
US midterm elections Nov. 8: What you need to know
Who is Italy's far-right 'Christian mother' Giorgia Meloni?
Poland to lease MQ-9A Reaper drones from US
Fresh protests in Chile marking the anniversary of country's revolt