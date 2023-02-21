Putin blames West for war against Ukraine in State of Nation address

Shortly before the first anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine he ordered, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the West for the war during his highly anticipated State of the Nation address. "They started the war," Putin said on Tuesday, referring to Western states at the beginning of his speech. Russia was merely trying to stop the fighting, the Russian leader claimed in his address to representatives of the Federal Assembly state legislature.

Agencies and A News / World Published 21.02.2023 13:39 Share This Album





Subscribe