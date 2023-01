Protests erupt across U.S. after police release video of Tyre Nichols' fatal arrest

The U.S. city of Memphis on Friday released graphic video footage depicting the fatal police assault of a 29-year-old Black man, sparking small protests against police brutality in a number of U.S. cities but none that flared into the violence that officials had feared.

