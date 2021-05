Pro-Palestinian protesters take to Washington streets to call for end to U.S. support to Israeli aggression

A great number of pro-Palestinian Washingtonians held a huge rally to demand an immediate end to U.S. support for Israel. "We are hoping to send a clear message to the United States government that the days of supporting the Israeli state without repercussions are over," one of the demonstrators told reporters.

Published 30.05.2021 10:38 Share This Album





Subscribe