Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in New York City for Gaza

Protesters gathered on Monday at Union Square in New York City to demonstrate against Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and to show support for Palestine.

Anadolu Agency / World
Published 11.06.2024 09:24
