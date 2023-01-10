 Contact Us

Prince Harry's autobiography "Spare" goes on sale | Memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

After months of anticipation and a blanket publicity blitz, Prince Harry's autobiography "Spare" went on sale Tuesday as royal insiders hit back at his scorching revelations. The royal family led by King Charles III and his heir, Harry's elder brother William, have maintained a studied silence as painful details from the book and a round of pre-publication TV interviews have piled up.

Published 10.01.2023 13:12
After days of TV interviews, leaks, and a mistaken early release, Prince Harry's memoir officially went on sale on Tuesday and eager readers headed to bookshops to get their copy with its intimate revelations about the British royal family.
