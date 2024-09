President Erdoğan hosts roundtable with U.S. in New York

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a closed-door roundtable meeting with representatives from several U.S. think tanks while in New York for the 79th United Nations General Assembly. This gathering is part of Erdoğan's ongoing diplomatic efforts during his visit to the U.S.

A News / World Published 23.09.2024 15:57 Share This Album





Subscribe