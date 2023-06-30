President Biden leaves interview before MSNBC host concludes speaking

During a live television interview on MSNBC, President Biden caught viewers off guard as he departed the set before the show had even transitioned to a commercial break. The unexpected sequence unfolded while the cameras were still rolling, capturing the moment when Biden rose from his chair, exchanged handshakes with host Nicolle Wallace, and made a somewhat awkward exit. Interestingly, it appeared that the president was unaware that the program was still being broadcasted live as he walked behind Wallace while she attempted to urge viewers to stay tuned. The incident quickly made waves on social media, with the clip of Biden's premature departure gaining widespread attention. Commentators, including former Republican National Committee staffer Steve Guest and former Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, shared their astonishment, emphasizing the unexpected nature of the president's actions in a live television setting. Media Research Center associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro even speculated, in a lighthearted manner, that Biden might have needed a quick trip to the bathroom before the commercial break. Amidst the viral response and humorous speculations, the focus of the interview itself should not be overlooked. Over the course of the 20-minute conversation, President Biden discussed the recent Supreme Court ruling that effectively outlawed affirmative action in higher education admissions decisions. Sharing his perspective, Biden expressed his belief that many of the court's decisions did not align with the views of the majority of the American people. However, when it came to the topic of court-packing, the president exhibited restraint, declining to endorse the calls from some Democrats to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court. Biden expressed concerns about the potential long-term consequences of politicizing the court if such measures were pursued, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy and balanced judicial system. While the unexpected conclusion to the interview grabbed headlines, the president's remarks on the Supreme Court's ruling and his stance on court-packing remained notable aspects of the discussion. As the incident continues to fuel online conversations, the substance of the interview serves as a reminder of the ongoing legal and political debates surrounding the nation's highest court.