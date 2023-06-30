 Contact Us

President Biden leaves interview before MSNBC host concludes speaking

"The Biden Presidency in one clip," former Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wrote in a tweet sharing the video.

A News / World
Published 30.06.2023 10:03
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 8
During a live television interview on MSNBC, President Biden caught viewers off guard as he departed the set before the show had even transitioned to a commercial break.
Emergency exercise at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
150 arrested in France during protests following a police shooting
White House confirms president Biden's use of CPAP machine for sleep Apnea, following visible strap lines on face
Unprecedented weather causes travel chaos: 3,000 US flights disrupted
Major protests in France after police shooting of 17-year-old