 Contact Us

Methane gas bursts could explain Bermuda Triangle disappearances, scientists say

Scientists suggest past methane gas bursts, not aliens, may explain Bermuda Triangle losses.

Agencies and A News / World
Published 05.02.2026 16:48
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
Methane gas bursts could explain Bermuda Triangle disappearances, scientists say

The mystery behind the Bermuda Triangle's disappearances is being revisited with a new scientific claim. Researchers suggest that the losses of ships and planes in the region may have been caused by "lost forces" that were once active on the ocean floor but are now inactive.

  • 2
  • 10
Methane gas bursts could explain Bermuda Triangle disappearances, scientists say

The vast area, about 500,000 square miles between Florida, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, has inspired legends for centuries. Experts say the decline in incidents is due to environmental conditions that no longer exist.

  • 3
  • 10
Methane gas bursts could explain Bermuda Triangle disappearances, scientists say

Methane Gas Explosions and Sinking Risk
According to Ronald Kapper of What If Science, the Bermuda Triangle may have once been an "active zone" with intense methane gas releases from the seabed.

  • 4
  • 10
Methane gas bursts could explain Bermuda Triangle disappearances, scientists say

Rising methane bubbles could have reduced water density, suddenly eliminating ships' buoyancy and causing them to sink. The gas could also have disrupted low-flying aircraft engines, leading to malfunctions. Kapper notes that while this phenomenon caused clusters of incidents in the past, the depletion of gas sources has significantly reduced events in recent decades.

  • 5
  • 10
Methane gas bursts could explain Bermuda Triangle disappearances, scientists say

"Not Aliens, But Rare Natural Events"
This theory rejects supernatural explanations like aliens, portals, or curses, focusing entirely on physical evidence. Kapper says, "The Bermuda Triangle may have been influenced by a rare combination of environmental forces that no longer exist. If the area has calmed, it explains why incidents spiked and then declined."

  • 6
  • 10
Methane gas bursts could explain Bermuda Triangle disappearances, scientists say

Other experts, such as Nigel Watson, author of Portraits of Alien Encounters Revisited, urge caution. He notes that many events have been distorted by the media and that the "triangle" narrative is sometimes overstated.

  • 7
  • 10
Methane gas bursts could explain Bermuda Triangle disappearances, scientists say

A 500-Year-Old Mystery
Reports of the Bermuda Triangle date back to Columbus's 1492 voyage, where he described "strange lights." Tragedies like the USS Cyclops disappearance in 1918, with 306 crew members lost without a trace, have kept the mystery alive.

  • 8
  • 10
Methane gas bursts could explain Bermuda Triangle disappearances, scientists say

While insurers like Lloyd's of London and the U.S. Coast Guard maintain there's no evidence the area is more dangerous than others, the new "temporarily active zone" theory has sparked scientific curiosity, blending logic with the region's mystical allure.

  • 9
  • 10
Methane gas bursts could explain Bermuda Triangle disappearances, scientists say
  • 10
  • 10
Methane gas bursts could explain Bermuda Triangle disappearances, scientists say
Second U.S.-Mexico border wall expansion underway in Santa Teresa
London nursery worker sentenced 8 years for assaulting 21 babies
Gaza displaced live in makeshift tents amid war and blockade
Gaza boy injured in Israeli strike hopes for prosthetic leg
Young painter in Gaza depicts suffering with her brush