London nursery worker sentenced 8 years for assaulting 21 babies

A horrifying incident at a nursery in southwest London has sparked public outrage. Roksana Lecka, 22, attacked defenseless babies while under the influence of cannabis, kicking and punching them while vaping next to their cribs. She was sentenced to 8 years in prison by the court and will be deported. At a London nursery, Lecka violently assaulted 21 babies under the influence of cannabis. CCTV Footage Reveals Horror Sadistic Violence Against Babies Strong Reactions from Families 'No Comment' During Interrogation 300 Hours of CCTV Reviewed To Be Deported