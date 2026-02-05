 Contact Us

London nursery worker sentenced 8 years for assaulting 21 babies

A London nursery worker attacked 21 babies while high on cannabis. She received 8 years in prison and will be deported.

Agencies and A News / Life
Published 05.02.2026 15:29
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 8
London nursery worker sentenced 8 years for assaulting 21 babies

A horrifying incident at a nursery in southwest London has sparked public outrage. Roksana Lecka, 22, attacked defenseless babies while under the influence of cannabis, kicking and punching them while vaping next to their cribs. She was sentenced to 8 years in prison by the court and will be deported.

At a London nursery, Lecka violently assaulted 21 babies under the influence of cannabis.

  • 2
  • 8
London nursery worker sentenced 8 years for assaulting 21 babies

CCTV Footage Reveals Horror
Security camera footage from the nursery's baby sleep room captured Lecka vaping in a dark environment by the cribs while violently attacking defenseless infants. In much of the footage, the attacker's back is to the camera, but at the end, she suddenly turns to look into a crib.

  • 3
  • 8
London nursery worker sentenced 8 years for assaulting 21 babies

Sadistic Violence Against Babies
At Kingston Crown Court, Judge Sarah Plaschkes KC stated that the defendant pinched, slapped, punched, and kicked the children. Lecka pulled their ears, hair, and toes, forced their heads forward in cribs, and caused bruises. The court highlighted that she controlled her surroundings and deliberately inflicted pain.

  • 4
  • 8
London nursery worker sentenced 8 years for assaulting 21 babies

Strong Reactions from Families
After the Riverside Nursery incident in Twickenham, the babies' families called the attacker "the worst kind of human" and described the events as "disgusting," demanding justice.

  • 5
  • 8
London nursery worker sentenced 8 years for assaulting 21 babies

"No Comment" During Interrogation
Police-released footage shows Lecka giving "no comment" responses during questioning. She showed no emotion when shown photographs of the children's injuries.

Cannabis and Vaping Admission
Lecka admitted in court that she regularly used cannabis with her boyfriend and was addicted to vaping, claiming she vaped at the nursery whenever possible and became irritable if she didn't. Prosecutors argued these were excuses to justify her crimes.

  • 6
  • 8
London nursery worker sentenced 8 years for assaulting 21 babies

300 Hours of CCTV Reviewed
A police investigation launched in June 2024 after staff complaints examined over 300 hours of CCTV footage. Lecka abused numerous children while working at two nurseries between October 2023 and June 2024. She was convicted of 14 separate child abuse charges, admitting some but denying others.

To Be Deported
The nursery worker who assaulted 21 babies under the influence of cannabis will be deported in the coming days. She is scheduled to be sent to Poland on Thursday, February 5.

  • 7
  • 8
London nursery worker sentenced 8 years for assaulting 21 babies

To Be Deported
The nursery worker who assaulted 21 babies under the influence of cannabis will be deported in the coming days. She is scheduled to be sent to Poland on Thursday, February 5.

  • 8
  • 8
London nursery worker sentenced 8 years for assaulting 21 babies
Snow-covered sertavul pass creates scenic winter views
Europe's largest snow labyrinth welcomes visitors in Zakopane
Unusual ice formations in dam lake
Hot air balloon flight over Cappadocia in the snow
Freezing cold in Russia: -40