Palestinian Santa brings festive cheer to Jerusalem

Each December, the streets sparkle green and red as Christian pilgrims and others arrive to celebrate Christmas in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

AFP / World
Published 04.12.2022 10:27
In Jerusalem's Old City there are dozens of churches, but as Christmas beckons there is just one Santa Claus -- a towering Palestinian former basketball player. Each December, the streets sparkle green and red as Christian pilgrims and others arrive to celebrate Christmas in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
