Palestinian baker celebrates Erdoğan's election victory by distributing falafel in New York

In a display of support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's victory in the recent runoff elections, a Palestinian bakery owner in New York City decided to celebrate by sharing a traditional Middle Eastern food—falafel. Playing the song "Dombra," a campaign song composed for Erdoğan, on the streets of Brooklyn, the owner said "Mr. President, congratulations."

Anadolu Agency / World Published 29.05.2023 11:42





