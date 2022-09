One more EU country set to buy scores of Bayraktar TB2 drones

The Romanian Defense Ministry reportedly requested parliamentary approval for the purchase of 18 of the s Bayraktar TB2 drones. Talks on the €300 million ($299.6 million) purchase will begin between Ankara and Bucharest following the approval process.

