One million have died in gun deaths since 1990.. is America unable to stop the deadly cycle of violence?

The Armed Violence Archive (GVA) defines a mass murder as a shooting that results in the injury or death of 4 or more people, not including the shooter. From the beginning of 2023 until January 25, the United States witnessed at least 39 mass killings, an average of more than one incident every day.

A News / World Published 26.01.2023 09:27





