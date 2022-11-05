One killed, scores missing after tornadoes hit southern US: reports

Storms roared through McCurtain County in the southeastern part of Oklahoma on Friday, leaving one person dead and others missing, US media reported, citing local emergency officials. The McCurtain Memorial Hospital described the damaged caused by the tornadoes. "We have had reports of fatalities as a result of these storms. We've (seen) injuries as a result," the clinic said in a Facebook post Friday evening. "We've (seen) partial and total destruction but God was with us."

Published 05.11.2022 19:04 Share This Album





Subscribe