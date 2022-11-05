 Contact Us

One killed, scores missing after tornadoes hit southern US: reports

Storms roared through McCurtain County in the southeastern part of Oklahoma on Friday, leaving one person dead and others missing, US media reported, citing local emergency officials. The McCurtain Memorial Hospital described the damaged caused by the tornadoes. "We have had reports of fatalities as a result of these storms. We've (seen) injuries as a result," the clinic said in a Facebook post Friday evening. "We've (seen) partial and total destruction but God was with us."

Published 05.11.2022 19:04
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 6
At least one person was killed and multiple others were missing after powerful tornadoes hit the southern US states of Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, officials and media reports said.
Indian boy, 8, bites snake to death in ‘self-defence’
Racist incident causes outrage in French parliament after far-right MP yells 'Go back to Africa' to Black lawmaker
Latest U.S. defense-intelligence report on UFOs to be made public soon
Taiwan welcomes Chinese panda experts in moment of easing tensions
Major glaciers, including Dolomites and Yosemite, to disappear by 2050 - UN report