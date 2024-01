Nominees for 96th Academy Awards (Oscars) revealed

The Academy has revealed the contenders for the upcoming 96th Oscars ceremony, set to be held on March 10th in Los Angeles. The nominees for Best Cinematography are: El Conde, Maestro, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, and Poor Things.

Published 23.01.2024 18:10 Share This Album





Subscribe