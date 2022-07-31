Navy Day parades held across Russia as Putin introduces new naval doctrine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has put a new naval doctrine into effect as the country celebrates Navy Day. He said Russia would protect its maritime borders, by all means necessary - including in the Arctic and Black Seas - in comments made in St Petersburg during a parade of warships. Zirkon, a new hypersonic cruise missile, will also enter service soon, according to Putin, who said the missiles would be delivered in the coming months. The Admiral Gorshkov frigate is to be the first to be equipped with them. Russia's new doctrine states that the United Stares' bid for dominance of the world's oceans is a 'challenge to Russia's national security.' The document also provides for the expansion of the military infrastructure on the annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. The doctrine also foresees the construction of modern aircraft carriers. As Putin appeared in front of thousands, he did not directly mention the war on Ukraine but thanked the navy for its missions and praised its high level of defence readiness.