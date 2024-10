Murderous Israeli army leaves heavy damage in Lebanese capital

The damage caused by the genocidal Israeli army's attacks on the Ras el-Nabaa and el-Basta neighborhoods of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, became evident at dawn Thursday. While some buildings in the area were completely destroyed due to the attack, many others suffered severe damage.

Published 11.10.2024 16:23





