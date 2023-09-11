 Contact Us

Morocco Earthquake: Thousands dead,injured prompts international aid response

Morocco is reeling from the devastating earthquake that struck last Friday, claiming the lives of at least 2,122 people and leaving 2,421 others seriously injured. The 6.8 magnitude quake, the deadliest in the country in six decades, has caused widespread destruction, with collapsed buildings, blocked roads, and damage to historic sites like Marrakech's UNESCO-listed city center.

Agencies and A News / World
Published 11.09.2023 12:37
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 13
Rocks dislodged by the earthquake blocked some of the roads leading to the Atlas Mountains, where the hardest-hit areas are located.
Remembering September 11, 2001: The day that changed America
Powerful Morocco earthquake kills thousands of people
UK marks 1st anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's passing
North Korea's claim of new nuclear attack submarine met with doubt
Florida farm emu Emmanuel goes viral on TikTok with playful shenanigans