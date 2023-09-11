Morocco Earthquake: Thousands dead,injured prompts international aid response

Morocco is reeling from the devastating earthquake that struck last Friday, claiming the lives of at least 2,122 people and leaving 2,421 others seriously injured. The 6.8 magnitude quake, the deadliest in the country in six decades, has caused widespread destruction, with collapsed buildings, blocked roads, and damage to historic sites like Marrakech's UNESCO-listed city center.

Agencies and A News / World Published 11.09.2023 12:37





