More than 20 Israeli soldiers killed, injured in Gaza: Al-Qassam Brigades

Hamas' armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed that over 20 Israeli soldiers were killed or injured in clashes in Gaza City. The clashes included fighters engaging Israeli special forces in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood and targeting an Israeli Merkava tank with an explosive.

Published 31.12.2023 09:56





