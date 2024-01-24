 Contact Us

MIT study reveals jobs might not be quickly taken over by robots

Amid rising concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) displacing human workers, recent research suggests that the widespread impact of AI on employment might unfold at a slower pace than anticipated. The study, conducted by researchers at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab, sheds light on the economic feasibility of automating various jobs and offers hopeful implications for policymakers grappling with the challenges posed by AI.

Published on Monday, the research delves into the timing and economic viability of AI's potential to automate human jobs. Contrary to some fears, the findings indicate that a significant portion of jobs considered vulnerable to AI automation is not currently economically advantageous for employers to replace with machines. For instance, the study reveals that only approximately 23% of the wages paid to human workers in roles susceptible to AI automation are cost-effective for immediate replacement by machines.
