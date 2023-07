Mass casualty incident in Eskişehir: Dozens injured in tragic passenger bus accident

A tragic accident occurred in Eskişehir when a passenger bus lost control and veered off the road, resulting in injuries to 35 people. The incident took place on the Kütahya-Eskişehir highway, specifically at the 15th-kilometre mark.

