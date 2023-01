Lost at sea for 24 days, man survives on ketchup, bouillon cubes

Elvis Francois, 47, was rescued Jan. 15 after he was stranded for 24 days, according to the Colombian navy on Thursday. Francois said in a video by the Colombian army that he did not have food and he mixed ketchup, garlic powder and bouillon cubes that were on the boat, with water.

Published 21.01.2023 09:23





