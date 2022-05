Israeli police attack mourners during funeral procession of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in East Jerusalem

Local sources told Turkey's state-run news agency on Friday that the Israeli police attacked the funeral procession of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as it started from the French hospital in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Published 13.05.2022 15:29





