Israeli fire takes life of 16-year-old West Bank girl Jana Majdi Zakarneh who was looking for missing cat

"Jana was afraid for her cat. She went to check on her and offer her food on the roof, but she did not return," her uncle, Majid Zakarneh, told Anadolu Agency. "She was killed in cold blood. She was hit by four bullets, two of which struck her head and face. The bullets were intended to kill her," he said. The Israeli army admitted that its forces had "accidentally" shot the Palestinian girl, with outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressing sorrow over her death.