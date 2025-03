Israel halts humanitarian aid to Gaza, deepening crisis

Israel has halted all humanitarian aid to Gaza after the first phase of the ceasefire ended, exacerbating the region's fuel and bread shortages. The closure of the Kerem Shalom crossing has led to long queues for basic supplies, as Israel's actions are criticized as a "systematic and intentional" starvation policy against Palestinians.

