Israel envoy Gilad Erdan removed from UNGA hall after staging one-man protest against Raisi

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, was removed from the United Nations General Assembly Hall in New York after staging a one-man protest against Iran's president. Security forces at the UN detained Erdan and escorted him outside the UN hall during the protest.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 20.09.2023 15:06





