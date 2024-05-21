Iranians mourn President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash

On Tuesday, numerous individuals gathered to mourn Iran's late president Ebrahim Raisi, who passed away in a helicopter accident. As the country prepares for an upcoming election to select his replacement next month, there is much political uncertainty surrounding the situation. Sadly, not only Raisi but also seven others accompanying him, such as foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, lost their lives when the helicopter crashed into a foggy mountainside in northern Iran on Sunday.

