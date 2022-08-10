In Norway, old oil platforms get a second life

At an industrial yard in southwestern Norway, decommissioned oil platforms are slowly being dismantled for a second life in the circular economy. Three gigantic disused platforms stand on the docks on the island municipality of Stord where they are being taken apart bit by bit -- as much as 98 percent of their total 40,000 tonnes is suitable for recycling. "If you come here in a year-and-a-half, you will see nothing left", says Sturla Magnus, a senior official at Aker Solutions, a group specialised in both building and dismantling oil platforms.

