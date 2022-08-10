 Contact Us

In Norway, old oil platforms get a second life

At an industrial yard in southwestern Norway, decommissioned oil platforms are slowly being dismantled for a second life in the circular economy. Three gigantic disused platforms stand on the docks on the island municipality of Stord where they are being taken apart bit by bit -- as much as 98 percent of their total 40,000 tonnes is suitable for recycling. "If you come here in a year-and-a-half, you will see nothing left", says Sturla Magnus, a senior official at Aker Solutions, a group specialised in both building and dismantling oil platforms.

Published 10.08.2022 10:10
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
At an industrial yard in southwestern Norway, decommissioned oil platforms are slowly being dismantled for a second life in the circular economy. Three gigantic disused platforms stand on the docks on the island municipality of Stord where they are being taken apart bit by bit -- as much as 98 percent of their total 40,000 tonnes is suitable for recycling. "If you come here in a year-and-a-half, you will see nothing left", says Sturla Magnus, a senior official at Aker Solutions, a group specialised in both building and dismantling oil platforms.
Russia plans to connect nuclear plant to Crimea, installs air defence
5th Islamic Solidarity Games kick off in central Turkish province of Konya
Pink sky in Australia: Northern lights or aliens?
Beluga whale stuck in River Seine to be moved to saltwater tank
Helicopters fight Cuban blaze as third fuel tank collapses