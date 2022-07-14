 Contact Us

In east Ukraine trench, soldiers dig in for 'total war'

Down a trench in Ukraine's Donbas region, Dima admits it took him time to adjust to the sounds of war, to living with fellow soldiers and to the flies everywhere.

Published 14.07.2022 16:22
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 16
Down a trench in Ukraine's Donbas region, Dima admits it took him time to adjust to the sounds of war, to living with fellow soldiers and to the flies everywhere.
Türkiye to remember people's valor in July 15 defeated coup
The risky business of Amazonian tree climbers
Uvalde's new anguish: Video shows police waiting in school
In a US show of force, stealth bombers fly in to Brisbane
Fourth major fire in Rome in four weeks in suspected arson