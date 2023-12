Hundreds gather in New York for Jewish Hanukkah vigil, call for cease-fire in Gaza

On the first night of Hanukkah, a large group of Jewish individuals gathered at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York to celebrate the Festival of Lights. The event, which took place on Thursday evening, featured candle lighting and a call for peace in Gaza.

