HRW says Israel commited 'acts of genocide' for Gaza water access

Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Israel on Thursday of committing "acts of genocide" in Gaza by intentionally damaging water infrastructure and depriving civilians of access to water. In a new report, HRW described these actions as part of a systematic effort by Israeli authorities to obstruct Palestinians' access to life-sustaining water since October 2023.

Agencies and A News / World Published 19.12.2024 12:01





