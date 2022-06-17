Greek militarization of Eastern Aegean islands in 5 questions

Athens continues to violate the non-military status of the Eastern Aegean islands in violation of international treaties to which it is a party, while Ankara has said the militarization of the islands poses a serious threat to Türkiye's security. Not denying the militarization of the islands in question, Greece argues that its policy is a "right of self-defense." Anadolu Agency has compiled details on the binding status of international agreements on the non-military status of the Eastern Aegean islands, the Greek policy of militarization of the islands, and Türkiye's steps in response.

Published 17.06.2022 19:04 Share This Album





Subscribe