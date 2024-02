Gaza videos show Israeli soldiers blowing up Palestinian homes in revenge for dead troops

Footage on social media platforms captured the destruction of Palestinian homes in the Gaza Strip by Israeli soldiers. The act was part of a larger offensive on the war-torn area, sparked by the loss of Israeli troops. In one video, an Israeli soldier can be heard saying, "This is for my younger brother," as he takes part in the retaliatory strike.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 19.02.2024





