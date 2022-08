Gaza mourns father and three children killed by Israeli air raid

Israeli air raid has killed a father and his three children on Sunday. The children were Muhammed Yasser Al Nabahin 13 years old, Ahmed Yasser Al Nabahin 9 years old and Dalia Yasser Al Nabahin 13 years old. The funeral of the father, martyr Yasser Al Nabahin, and 3 of his children who were martyred in the bombing of their house in Al-Bureij camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip were held.

