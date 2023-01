France gripped by strikes and protests against pension reform

The pensions plan, presented by Macron's government last week, would raise the retirement age for most from 62 -- among the lowest in the EU -- to 64 and would increase the years of contributions required for a full pension. France's trade unions had called for a mass mobilisation, the first time they have united since 12 years ago, when the retirement age was hiked to 62 from 60.