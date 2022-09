Footage shows Greece’s unlawful deployment of armored vehicles

Video footages showed that the landing ships carried military vehicles donated by the US to the islands of Midilli (Lesvos) and Sisam (Samos). According to security sources, the Turkish Armed Forces drones performing flight mission over the Aegean Sea recorded two Greek landing ships en route to Midilli and Sisam.

Published 25.09.2022





