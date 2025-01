Fires in Los Angeles destroy 5,000+ structures, death toll rises

The ongoing fires in Los Angeles have damaged over 5,000 structures, with 180,000 people under evacuation orders. Five deaths have been confirmed, and the toll may rise. Nearly 400 National Guards are deployed for rescue operations. The fire has spread across 14,000 acres, with losses estimated at $52-$57 billion.

Agencies and A News / World Published 10.01.2025 15:50





