Fagradalsfjall volcano erupts again in Iceland

With the increased seismic activity in Iceland, the Fagradalsfjall volcano located in the southwest of the country has erupted. After an 11 month break, Fagradalsfjall located in the southwest of Iceland has started to flare up again. It was stated in a statement made by the Icelandic Meteorological Office that, 'The eruption is small-scale, and the volcano has not spread smoke into the atmosphere yet.'' The lava dripping through the cracks at the foot of the volcano has formed a 200-meter fount. Officials have advised against hiking by and around the volcano because of the risk of breathing in 'a high level of dangerous, volcanic gases.' It has been reported that the explosion did not affect air traffic negatively. The volcano, which is located in a valley near the Litli-Hrutur mountains, is also located nearby Keflavik Airport, which is 30 kilometers away from the capital of Iceland, Reykjavik, and also is where the international flights take place. Fagradalsfjall did not cause any financial damage or any cancellation of flights, despite having erupted 2 times in the last 2 years.