Exercise of French, British soldiers in city center gets ridiculed

Videos posted on Twitter showed some 300 French and British soldiers reenacting battle scenes between pedestrians and vehicle crossings in the southern city of Cahors. It was noteworthy to see the residents of the city pass by the barrels of the soldiers, who are advancing in their uniforms in the middle of the street, opening positions and firing blanks.

Published 15.03.2023 14:05





