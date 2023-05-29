Erdoğan calls Turkish democracy 'winner of May 28 presidential runoff'

In a powerful speech delivered to thousands of his supporters gathered in front of the presidential complex in Ankara, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized that the victory in the election was not solely theirs, but rather a triumph for the entire nation of Türkiye. He highlighted that all segments of Turkish society, united under the banner of democracy, emerged as winners.

